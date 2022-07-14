MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,416. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.76.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

