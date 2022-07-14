Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.56. 54,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.