Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 30,568 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,205.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,860.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 317,651 shares of company stock worth $308,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

