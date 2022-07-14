MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.54 during trading on Thursday. 26,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,413. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
