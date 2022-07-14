MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 91,375 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
