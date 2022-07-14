MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 91,375 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 147,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

