MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 2.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $204.81 and last traded at $200.94. Approximately 19,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,044,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average is $357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

