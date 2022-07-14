MileVerse One Day Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. MileVerse has a market cap of $13.20 million and $1.97 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MileVerse has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00072054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

