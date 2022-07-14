Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.