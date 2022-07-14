Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTEM. Bank of America cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 452,000 shares of company stock worth $458,980 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

