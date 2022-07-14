Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 57280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Moneta Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.62 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13.

Moneta Gold ( TSE:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

