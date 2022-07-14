Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 102841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

