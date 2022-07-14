Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Get Montero Mining and Exploration alerts:

Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.