Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EDD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 4,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,409. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

