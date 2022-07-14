Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
EDD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 4,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,409. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.