Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Morningstar worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,233. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

