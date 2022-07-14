Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NNOCF remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday. Nanoco Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Nanoco Group (Get Rating)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

