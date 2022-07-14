Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 9,490 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

