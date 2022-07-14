NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Trading Up 3.6%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $422.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

