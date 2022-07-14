Neblio Price Down 17.4% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Neblio has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $21,942.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013381 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,292,620 coins and its circulating supply is 19,215,960 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

