New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.76. New Gold shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 75,400 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

