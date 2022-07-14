New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 3.4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 26,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,568,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

