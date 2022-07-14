NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 169,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 426,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $102.94. 240,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

