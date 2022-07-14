NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $102.79. 227,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

