Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $30.33 on Monday. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

