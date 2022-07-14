Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (CNSX:ORTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopedic and sports medicine technology company, engages in researching and developing novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of rotator cuff tears; and Ortho-M, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of meniscus tears that are under the large animal studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.