North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 12,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 43,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 197.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.