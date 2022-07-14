Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 32,975 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

FNDE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 235,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

