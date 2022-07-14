NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,932 shares.The stock last traded at $4.33 and had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.83.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

