Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Up 23.3%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 23.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.77. 114,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 319,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.01.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 446.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

