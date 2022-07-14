Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.