Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £5,076.87 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,193 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,038.14).
LON OIT opened at GBX 161 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.42. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.02). The firm has a market cap of £163.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00.
