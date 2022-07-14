Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,440. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $21,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

