Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.43.
Shares of LPRO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,440. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $21,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
