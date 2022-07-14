Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 1818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

