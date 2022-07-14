Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

