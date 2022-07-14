Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.32. 7,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

