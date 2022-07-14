Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $628.88.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $6.94 on Wednesday, reaching $486.47. 15,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.74.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

