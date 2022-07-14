Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 270,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

