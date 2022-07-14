Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 39,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,186. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

