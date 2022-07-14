PERI Finance (PERI) Market Capitalization Tops $849,386.84

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $849,386.84 and $539,832.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001890 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

