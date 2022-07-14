Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

