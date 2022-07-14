Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.61). Approximately 232,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 800,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.59).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.58) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($380,589.91).

About Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

