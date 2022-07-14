PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.79

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 210,803 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

