PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.79

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 210,803 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
