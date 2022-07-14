Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.01

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 26.22 and a quick ratio of 26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($2.32) million during the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

