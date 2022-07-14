Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 26.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($2.32) million for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.