Pinkcoin Price Down 31% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $384,754.76 and $32.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00210648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00496506 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,952,220 coins and its circulating supply is 436,691,784 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

