Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $70.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 229,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 778,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,346,000 after buying an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.