Piper Sandler Cuts Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $24.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

