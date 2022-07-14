Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.