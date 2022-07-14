Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,561.68

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,561.68 ($18.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,653 ($19.66). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,580.38 ($18.80), with a volume of 639,539 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,137 ($13.52) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,564.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,497.55. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 617.46.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.