Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 14,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 103,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,878 shares of company stock worth $138,938. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.