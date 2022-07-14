Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.54 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.15 ($0.14). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.14), with a volume of 6,276 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.39. The firm has a market cap of £8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of €0.38 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.